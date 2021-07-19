Woman from Ohrid arrested on a Norwegian warrant Macedonia 19.07.2021 / 20:42 Police at the St. Naum border crossing with Albania arrested a Macedonian citizen wanted by Norway. The 35 year old woman, who is from Ohrid, was wanted because of family violence and kidnapping. She now faces extradition to Norway. warrantnorway Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 24.04.2021 Norwegian attache denies claim that the Macedonian medical team was sent to Kabul unprepared Macedonia 22.02.2021 Arrest warrant issued for Saso Mijalkov, as the police are unable to locate him Macedonia 11.08.2020 Mother with three children, all positive to the coronavirus, stopped while trying to board a plane to Norway Macedonia News Lefkov: We expect major change after the October municipal elections There is no fight against corruption in Macedonia, Mickoski says during meeting with Israeli Ambassador Oryan Chaos reigns in the Interior Ministry as citizens wait for hours for passport procedures SDSM tries to avoid including the public in the debate on its proposal to close shops and businesses on Sunday Group of migrants attacked and robbed another group near Kumanovo Company charged with reselling data obtained from the Central Registry Protest will restrict traffic in downtown Skopje tomorrow Government event to promote Albanian contributions toward Macedonia’s independence .
Comments are closed for this post.