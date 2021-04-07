In one week, ie in the period from March 29 to April 4, a total of 7,933 new Covid-19 cases were registered in 35 cities in the country, and 260 patients died, according to the weekly analysis of the Institute of Public Health.

In these seven days, highest number of new cases and deaths was registered, ie 6.9 percent more people were infected compared to the previous week, and 27.5 percent more patients died compared to previous week. Of the deceased, 215 were over 60, 27 patients were aged 50-59 years, 13 belonged in the age group 40-49 years, 4 people were aged 30-39 and one person was aged 20-29.

Most Covid-19 patients were over 60 years of age, but a large number of patients belonged to age groups of 50-59, 30-39, 40-49 and 20-29. The lowest number of cases was registered in children up to nine years, but the largest percentage increase compared to the previous week was observed in children or adolescents from 10 to 19 years by 17.6 percent.

In the last two days, which are not part of this statistic, 82 people infected with the coronavirus have died.