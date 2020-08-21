After a day of uncertainty over whether SDSM and DUI can muster at least 61 votes needed to elect a Speaker of Parliament and a new Government, Speaker Talat Xhaferi today convened the Parliament.

On the agenda will be a proposal to re-elect Xhaferi as Speaker, which is signed by all 62 members of the SDSM – DUI – BESA – DPA coalition. This still doesn’t mean that all DUI members of Parliament would support the Government – the rebellion that was reported yesterday was not over electing Xhaferi as Speaker, but over the division of spoils in the new cabinet and was reportedly led by the former Mayor of Cair Izet Mexhiti.