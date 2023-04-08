The reason for the gunfight in Skopje’s Cair district yesterday was an argument between Muslims observing the Ramadan fast, who were queuing for bread.

Two groups, of two and four men, got into a fight while waiting in front of a bakery, that was selling bread to the people breaking the fast. The man in the smaller group sustained the injuries – one was shot in the arm. Another person who tried to keep the groups apart was also attacked and has injuries to his nose.