Mosques will be open, but the head of the Islamic Religious Community, Sulejman Rexhepi, in his address on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, told believers to respect the government’s recommendations on the coronavirus pandemic.

I urge you to adhere to Islamic principles about yourself and the health of the people around you, while respecting what doctors and experts say about the Covid-19 pandemic. Only in this way will we win and return to our lives. Only in this way will our prayers for salvation that we send to Almighty Allah be justified, said Rexhepi.