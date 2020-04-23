A group of lawmakers is demanding the Parliament to reconvene to allegedly confirm President Stevo Pendarovski’s decision to extend the state of emergency – although the future parliamentary composition may or may not approve the government decrees, Kurir writes.

The opposition, on the other hand, fears that the goal is for the Parliament to approve the government decrees that do not refer to the pandemic, which were adopted during this period.

Is there any fear among the ruling party that some decrees will be declared illegal by the future parliament in which they would be in opposition?

Projections say that the later the election are held, the worse it will be for them, as the negative effects of the poor economic measures will be felt, and other things related to the way the crisis is handled can come to light.