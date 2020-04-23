In addition to the name change, renouncing the Macedonian language, minority and much of its history has become a condition for Macedonia to get a date for the start of negotiations with the European Union, claims VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. He released a scandalous document that is hidden from the public, and was signed by Nikola Dimitrov.

Nikoloski warns that Bulgaria is demanding major concessions from Macedonia, which could lead the country to stop calling the Macedonian people as Macedonian if it wants to move forward on the European integration path.

The conclusions of the Council of the European Union clearly state that the statement of the Bulgarian delegation is an integral part of the decision, and I also enclose the content of this humiliating document. With this, Zoran Zaev, Nikola Dimitrov, Oliver Spasovski, Radmila Sekerinska enter a project for redefining, ie creating the new so-called North Macedonian nation and complete renunciation of everything Macedonian. This is a complete capitulation of Zoran Zaev’s policies, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski says the blame should not be sought with the neighbors and the international factor, but with the wrong policies of the SDSM government. According to him, it has been estimated that Zaev has a price and everything can be easily agreed with him and everything can be obtained to the detriment of the Macedonian national interests. Nikoloski emphasizes that it is a huge scandal that President Stevo Pendarovski is silent about this.

This is completely wrong because a few days ago this condition of the eastern neighbor became part of the official documents of the EU. The president has foreign policy powers. The question is why he has been silent for weeks about this document. If he knew then why didn’t he take action. If he didn’t know then why and who hid it from him ?, Nikoloski asks.

Nikoloski said that as a state it is urgently necessary to create a jointly harmonized foreign policy, as well as a strategy for national security. He says the two documents should be accepted by all political parties and should be the basis of the work of any foreign, interior and defense minister, as well as directors of security agencies, regardless of which political party or government they belong to.