Carovska: Students will have knowledge from the very beginning how to recognize true information and fake news. Meanwhile you are led by a functionally illiterate person who lies and spreads fake news every day and who in 4 years of rule, lied three times that we got a date for the EU, Ivor Mickovski wrote on Facebook.

Today, the Minister of Education, Mila Caroska said that children from the youngest age will recognize fake news. The Minister underlined that the Ministry of Education and Science undertook activities through the new concept of primary education which starts with the implementation of the next school year in the first and fourth grade, where media literacy and critical thinking will be a pillar and will be integrated in all classes.