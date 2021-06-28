The United States is disappointed after Macedonia wasn’t allowed to open negotiations for membership in the EU, US Ambassador Kate Byrnes said Monday, answering a reporter’s question whether the United States expects intensified meetings between politicians and enhanced Skopje-Sofia communication after Macedonia did not receive the green light to start negotiations.

We will continue our diplomatic engagements in the future, and we emphasize the position that the future of the country is in the continuation of the EU membership process, the US Ambassador said after the handover of American donation – NBCD equipment for decontamination at the Cojlija military barracks near Petrovec, which was also attended by Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska.