I had a successful meeting with the Secretary General of the European People’s Party, Antonio López-Istúriz, who is also a Member of the European Parliament. López-Istúriz is among the closest associates of the president of the Spanish sister People’s Party (Partido Popular), Pablo Casado. The Spanish People’s Party won the local elections in Madrid and we talked about future cooperation in the upcoming local elections in Macedonia, to cooperate together and celebrate victory in our Skopje! We have the support and the knowledge. With all my heart and strength to win over the stagnation, blockades, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook on Monday.