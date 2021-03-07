The government would’ve fallen after Mijalkov’s escape, so we had to tighten our grip on the institutions or there would’ve been resignations, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with “Sloboden pecat” regarding the escape and appearance of the former secret police chief, Saso Mijalkov.

Definitely when you see there is no serious success, dedicated and knocking on the table, here it was known, the government will fall. We would sell the purge of the judiciary, Gruvski escaped, then Mijalkov and what? So, either you will finish the job for what the people pay you one hundred percent according to the law, or you will go until Thursday morning, and Friday-Saturday probably me. And a new kid will come, named Cacko. That is democracy, said Zaev.