In anticipation of the German Bundestag election results, the leaders of the two largest parties in Macedonia Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski founnd themselves at the same table at the German Embassy in Skopje.

Instead of a heated political debate, this time the atmosphere is more relaxed for the leaders of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, and next to them is the German Ambassador Anke Holstein.

Part of the Macedonian political leadership and diplomats tonight are at the German Embassy, following the outcome of the elections, after which the new German Chancellor will be elected in the Bundestag, successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has held the post for the past 16 years.

According to polls, the SPD leads with 26 percent of the vote, while the CDU / CSU coalition holds 24 percent.

The SPD managed to improve its result from the previous parliamentary elections by more than five percent, while the CDU / CSU lost support by almost nine percent.