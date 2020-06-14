SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook after the press conference by Hristijan Mickoski, at which he said that there were no conditions to hold elections on July 5 or 8 because there will bo no presence of observers from the OSCE/ODIHR.

In his address, Zaev does not mention the observers at all, but is decisive that he will go to the polls if necessary without the opposition and to hold another term.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday that urgent elections are necessary and extremely important to restore the institutions that must serve the people with full capacity and legitimacy.

According to him, elections are also necessary to better respond to the health and economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election date is not and it cannot be a matter of a political party’s wish or someone’s personal wish, but it is determined by the Constitution and the law, Zaev posted on Facebook.

Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE, Zaev said, don’t care at all about people’s health. These are just excuses, so that no elections are held.

He pointed out that the fear of losing the elections cannot be a reason for any political party to boycott them or seek to postpone them and thus, put both the people and the country in danger.

All legal and constitutional requirements for holding the elections have been met, Zaev underlined, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) as an executive body has the obligation to conduct the elections that are taking place on July 5 in line with the Constitution and the law.