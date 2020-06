The President of the State Election Commission (SEC) Oliver Derkoski believes that there is no reason to schedule a SEC session due to the fact that, according to him, in order to continue the entire election process, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi should first make a decision on a new election date.

He told MIA that he did not say that he would convene a session today, nor did he plan to do so until he received a decision from the Parliament Speaker.