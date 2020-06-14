Macedonia is breaking records in the coronavirus. Today the country registered as many as nine deaths and 162 new Covid-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 778 tests have been performed and 162 new Covid-19 cases were registered.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (92), then Kumanovo (3), Debar (5), Stip (1), Prilep (2), Tetovo (32), Struga (3), Ohrid (4) Gostivar (2), Gevgelija (1), Strumica (1), Kriva Palanka (1), Sveti Nikole (1) and Resen (14).

Nine patients have passed away, three from Skopje, one from Prilep, two from Tetovo, one from Struga, one from Veles and one from Gostivar.