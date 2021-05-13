A day after EPP party leader Donald Tusk issued a warning to the Zaev regime, Zaev met with him in Athens. Tusk yesterday spoke on the phone with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and afterwards said that the Macedonian Government needs to fight corruption, keep its hands off from the judiciary, work with the opposition and ensure fair local elections in October.

Zaev’s office today issued a press release from his meeting with Tusk, in which it insisted that Zaev is strongly dedicated to fighting crime and corruption, and will maintain political dialogue with all parties. According to the press release, Tusk assured Zaev that the EPP will continue to strongly support Macedonia’s stalled EU integrations.