At the NATO summit in Brussels, Zoran Zaev insisted that Macedonia will not allow China to develop its 5G network.

We are fully in line with the developed democracies and we do not compare to the other Western Balkan countries. We model our cooperation with China along the lines of the American, German or French cooperation with China. We won’t make backroom deals, unlike our neighbors in the Western Balkans, Zaev insisted when asked if he would allow China to develop a 5G network in Macedonia.