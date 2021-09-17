The announcement from Zoran Zaev that he will allow the military of Kosovo to move through Macedonia is a violation of the UN Security Council resolution regulating the status of Kosovo.

Under resolution 1244, Kosovo was allowed to form a protection corps, but not an actual military. In 2018 Kosovo decided to upgrade the status of the corps, with tacit support from its western backers, but the status of the military remains disputed.

Macedonia remains bound by the UN resolution, and while Zaev is eager to cozy up to Kosovo, his attitude brings Macedonia in collision with the UN.