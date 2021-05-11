Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, accompanied by Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, departs for Madrid on Tuesday for a first-ever visit of a country’s PM to the Kingdom of Spain.

Zaev is going to Madrid from Brussels, where yesterday he met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen and other senior representatives of the European Union and the European Parliament, where he asked to unblock the European path of Macedonia and said that the Macedonian language and identity, disputed by Bulgaria, must not be discussed at all.

According to the announcement from the government press service, Zaev will have a meeting tomorrow in Madrid with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Pilar Llop Cuenca, President of the Spanish Senate.

A meeting is also planned with Anthony Garamendi, President of the Spanish Confederation of Employers.

From Madrid Zaev will leave for Athens, where he will participate in the Delphi Economic Forum.