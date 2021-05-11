Macedonian Ambassador to Brazil Ivica Bocevski comments on the persistence with which the “awakened” deny parents’ right to identify themselves as a mother and a father. For him, replacing the terms “mother” and “father” with parent 1 and parent 2 is a nonsense propagated by a group of fundamental idiots.

I am a father, I am proud to be the father of a child and I want the institutions to call me that. I have no problem if someone wants to define themselves only as a “parent” or as a “parent x”, but do not deprive me of the right to be a father. The crazy arguments that the terms “father” and “mother” offend someone, so we must remove them from use is beyond common sense and I do not intend to enter into arguments with various fools on that topic, he said in a lengthy post on social media.

