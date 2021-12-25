The Alliance of Albanians held a meeting of its Central Assembly and decided that leader Ziadin Sela won’t offer his resignation, at least until the party congress in late March.

Sela offered to resign after the party fared poorly in the local elections, winning only Gostivar of the major races it competed in. After the elections, its ally, the Alternative party, decided to switch sides and join the SDSM – DUI led coalition.

Sela today announced that there are major political developments still on-going and that he can’t leave the party rudderless at this time.