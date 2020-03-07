Zoran Zaev ruined everything he touched. Negligence and incompetence, and thirst for money must stop and be punished. A renewal is needed that will bring competence, work, plan and results. The renewal is winning!, says Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.
According to him, as with everything else in the country, the government and Zaev ravaged the lakes for personal gain.
• Lake Tikves decreased by 70%.
• Lake Kalimanci decreased by 75%.
• Lake Turija decreased by 65%.
• Lake Prilep decreased by 85%.
• Lake Prespa – lost waters in the amount of two Dojran lakes.
• Lake Strezevo decreased by 72.5%.
• The situation with the Mavrovo and Debar lakes is desperate.
Negligence destroys Macedonian lakes. Citizens are affected and there is a problem with drinking water, and farmers and their crops, and thus the economy, will also be affected.
