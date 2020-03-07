Zoran Zaev ruined everything he touched. Negligence and incompetence, and thirst for money must stop and be punished. A renewal is needed that will bring competence, work, plan and results. The renewal is winning!, says Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, as with everything else in the country, the government and Zaev ravaged the lakes for personal gain.