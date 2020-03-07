I thank the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Doris Pack, President of EPP Women, for having the opportunity in these two days to discuss together the possible policies that the VMRO-DPMNE Women’s Union would be good to implement in the scope of its operations.

This experience is very important for us because in this way the event organizers can also learn something about our mindset, our sentiment, what we are, VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

It is always good when you can present yourself in a light that people may not have been able to see before. That’s why these events are extremely important to us all, to all of you here. Besides learning, to have the opportunity to present ourselves in a better light to the people who are with us today who are not from Macedonia, emphasizes Mickoski.



