Macedonia can’t open its EU accession talks because the European Union does not want to deal with the criminals from SDSM and DUI, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release this morning, after the European Council again refused to allow Macedonia to make the next step in its accession process.

Macedonia is ranked 111th in the Transparency International index. Zaev sets new records in crime and corruption. The EU does not go hand in hand with his racketeering, the EU does not want to admit a Prime Minister who was pardoned for crimes and whose brother is named in racketeering. The EU will not accept the (DUI) “green agenda” which poisons the citizens where it is implemented, in Kicevo, Tetovo and Struga. Zaev must go so Macedonia can move forward, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Formally, Macedonia is blocked by Bulgaria, for not agreeing to revise its history and national identity along the Bulgarian historic and national narrative.