Bulgarian showman Slavi Trifonov, whose ITN party is tied for first place with Borisov’s GERB party after the elections yesterday, proposed a new Government line-up today. In his remarks, Trifonov, who has taken hard-line positions toward Macedonia in the past, apparently mockingly said that one of the priorities of the Government will be to send two Bulgarian and one “Northmacedonian” cosmonauts to space.

We will do everything possible NASA that two Bulgarian cosmonauts, a man and a woman, are sent to space. We will also do everything possible that a Northmacedonian cosmonaut joins them. We need to stop looking toward the Earth and begin looking up, Trifonov said.

More seriously, Trifonov said that he does not seek a place in the Government for himself and proposed Nikolay Vasilev as the next Prime Minister. Other nominees include Radi Najdenov for the department of foreign affairs and Nikolaj Radulov as Interior Minister. Other than sending Bulgarians and “Northmacedonians” to space, priorities for the proposed Government would be to build kindergartens, children’s hospitals, more digital investment in public administration and concessions for the highways.

It’s not clear whether the proposal will work, as Trifonov has nowhere near the votes needed to from a Government, and he ruled out forming a coalition – he didn’t even invite the other two protest parties that won seats campaigning on last year’s movement against Borisov.