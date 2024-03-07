Workers on strike caused disruptions at German train stations and airports on Thursday, creating chaos for millions of travelers. The German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) initiated a 35-hour strike over pay, bringing large parts of the country’s rail network to a standstill. Simultaneously, ground staff at Lufthansa began a two-day strike, resulting in the airline operating only 10% to 20% of its original schedule, particularly impacting Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned railway company, warned of “massive effects,” with only a fifth of long-distance trains operating during the strike. This marks the fifth strike in a prolonged wage dispute between GDL and Deutsche Bahn, centered on the demand for reduced weekly working hours with full wage compensation.

Lufthansa’s Verdi union, representing around 25,000 ground staff, demands a 12.5% pay raise or a minimum of €500 ($545) more per month, along with a group-wide inflation compensation bonus of €3,000. Lufthansa has offered a 10% pay increase and the bonus spread over 28 months. Frankfurt Airport faced additional challenges as security staff joined the strike, prompting the airport’s operator to advise against passenger arrivals due to the lack of security personnel.

Munich Airport anticipated the cancellation of around 500 flights on Thursday and a similar number on Friday. Additionally, potential strikes by cabin crew at Lufthansa are looming, with members voting in favor on Wednesday, although no date has been set for their action. The widespread strikes have been ongoing for months, affecting various modes of transportation and major airports in Germany.