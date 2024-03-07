The European People’s Party (EPP) has nominated Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission, making her its lead candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections in June. Von der Leyen, who thanked her party for their trust, is currently leading the EPP campaign, and no opposing candidates were presented during the party congress in Bucharest.

Having served as the first female head of the European Commission since 2019, von der Leyen faces some skepticism from certain members of the European Parliament due to her appointment by EU leaders in 2019 without standing as a lead candidate in the European elections. Despite this, she commands a strong lead in polls, increasing her chances of securing a second term.

Von der Leyen’s tenure has been marked by significant events such as the war in Ukraine, where the EU provided lethal military aid for the first time, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Forbes recently named her the “most powerful woman in the world,” reflecting her influential role in representing the EU at international summits and shaping policies on trade, competition, and the environment.

Before becoming the commission president, von der Leyen held various ministerial posts in Germany, including family, labor, and defense. The German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party unanimously supported her bid for a second term last month.