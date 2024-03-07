The United States government is reportedly spending close to $1 million per month to maintain ownership of a luxurious superyacht confiscated from a sanctioned Russian oligarch, as part of a Justice Department initiative aimed at exerting pressure on the Kremlin, as per a report by “CNN.” The Amadea, standing at an impressive 348 feet, was among the initial assets seized by prosecutors in their endeavor to hold Russians with Kremlin affiliations accountable.

Local law enforcement officials and the FBI seized the opulent vessel while it was docked in a Fijian harbor in 2022. According to US prosecutors, Suleiman Kerimov, the owner who amassed his wealth through gold, allegedly violated US sanctions by utilizing the US banking system to cover the yacht’s expenses.

Presently, the superyacht is berthed in San Diego. Federal prosecutors have petitioned a judge for authorization to sell the vessel, citing its exorbitant maintenance costs, which have amounted to approximately $20 million for the government, as indicated in recent court documents. The assessed value of the ship stands at $230 million.