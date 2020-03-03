Football fans waiting for tickets for the Macedonia – Kosovo game demolished much of the ticket booth when the operators tried to close for the day this afternoon.

Large groups of supporters of both Macedonia and Kosovo were waiting to purchase tickets for the high risk game scheduled for March 26. The booth closed at 18h, and the fans were expecting that it will remain open for two and a half hours more, and once they couldn’t get the tickets, they proceeded to break signs and parts of the booth.

demolirane na biletarata za karti za so kosovo 5 sati cekat za karti

