Macedonian soccer The national squad faced England in the 2024 European Championship qualifying and ended up with a 1:1 tie.Many of the English national team’s Premier League talents were present on the newly constructed “Todor Proeski” National Arena field in Skopje. Harry Maguire, a 30-year-old Manchester United defender, was one of them.

After the game, the seasoned England defender claimed that his country’s squad had won and that Slovakian head referee Filip Glova had made a number of poor calls. He also commended the Macedonian team’s selection.