Following its disappointing loss to Ukraine, Macedonia will face England in the next Euro 2024 qualifier.

The game is scheduled for tomorrow, at Old Trafford. Tickets are sold out and over 74,000 fans will be there to cheer for England.

Coach Blagoja Milevski said that he expects the team to put on a good show and that he is happy with the form of players like Serafimov and Velkovski, who were injury risks.