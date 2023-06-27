The current coach of the Macedonian national handball team and greatest Macedonian handball player Kiril Lazarov was inducted into the European Handball Federation’s Hall of Fame at a gala event Monday.

At the event marking the EHF’s 30th anniversary, 60 European handball legends, in both male and female categories, became the first members of the Federation’s Hall of Fame.

Lazarov played 236 matches for the Macedonian national handball team and scored 1.728 goals. He was named the top scorer at the 2009 World Men’s Handball Championship and at the 2012 European Men’s Handball Championship.

On a club level, Lazarov won 53 trophies, including the EHF Champions League in 2015 with Barcelona.