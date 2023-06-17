Macedonia completely collapsed in the second half of its Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, and squandered a 2:0 lead to lose 2:3.

Enis Bardi and Elif Elmas scored for Macedonia from a penalty and a superb kick from 30 meters in the first half, announcing a good evening for the home team.

But in the second half, a complete reversal came and Ukraine won with goals from Zabarnyi, Konoplja and Cigangov. Macedonia was also hit by the red card for Visar Musliu in the 72nd minute.

Macedonia next travels to Manchester, where we face England at Old Trafford on the 19th.