Muamed Sejdini was re-appointed as head of the Macedonian Football Association (FFM) today, for a second four year term. He won the unanimous support of the 52 FFM delegates, after being put under pressure from the Zaev regime over the past years.

Sejdini recently turned to UEFA which called on the Government to stop its interference in FFM.

After his re-election, Sejdini noted that the Football Federation just won its biggest succes in history, after Macedonia won its first ever place in a European Championship.