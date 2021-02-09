Head of the Macedonian Football Federation (FFM) Muamed Sejdini met with UEFA manager Aleksander Ceferin to discuss the upcoming election of FFM leadership and the continued pressure he faces from the Zaev regime.

Zaev’s officials have openly pressured Sejdini in a clear attempt to remove him from the financially most powerful sports organization in the country.

FFM issued a statement after Sejdini’s meeting with Ceferin, saying that Ceferin extended the invitation for the meeting, and expressed his full support to Sejdini to have FFM elect a leadership without political pressure. “That would be contrary to our statutes”, Ceferin told Sejdini.

FFM quotes Ceferin as expressing his admiration for the work Sejdini has done in the past few years, including with the historic first ever entry into a European Championship and the good results of the U21 team.