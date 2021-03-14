Businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev was arrested today, the Fokus news site reported. One of the richest Macedonians was the target of extortion in the major Racket scandal, and his actions to detail the extortion brought down Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and badly implicated the Zaev regime in her criminal enterprise.

According to Fokus, the arrest was ordered after reports that Kamcev was planning to leave the country. The businessman, who owns the Sistina clinic and has interests in banking, printing and real-estate development, was reportedly detained over a case in which he is accused of purchasing land in Skopje’s Vodno district, allegedly with money from the VMRO-DPMNE party.

During the spectacular Racket trial, Kamcev testified how Prosecutor Janeva extorted 1.5 million EUR from him in order to sabotage her own separate money laundering case against him. Janeva was prosecuting Kamcev, several other businessmen and former state security chief Saso Mijalkov, but decided to use the case to make some money for herself on the side. Despite widespread reports of involvement from Zoran Zaev, Kamcev stopped short in his testimony from accusing the Prime Minister.

Last month Mijalkov fled the country as he faced sentencing in the 2015 wiretapping scandal, but then returned, apparently under international pressure.