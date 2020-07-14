Of 1,259 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 135 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, including 76 in the capital Skopje.

New cases were also registered in Kumanovo (6), Debar (2), Stip (6), Prilep (1), Tetvo (13), Struga (7), Bitola (3), Ohrid (1), Kavadarci (1), Gostivar (10), Gevgelija (1), Makedonski Brod (1), Kratovo (1), Sveti Nikole (2) and Kicevo (3), and Resen (1).

Four patients, aged 67, 62, 86, and 72, died, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. They were from Skopje, Tetovo, Ohrid and Kicevo.

The Institute of Public Health registered 142 recovered patients in Skopje, Stip, Prilep, Tetovo, Struga, Ohrid, Gostivar, Kriva Palanka, Kocani, Probistip, Kratovo, Sveti Nikole and Resen.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since the onset of the epidemic is 8,332. 4,468 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 389.

There are a total of 3,475 active cases in the country. Most of them are reported in Skopje – 1,793.