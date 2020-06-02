Up to one third of 89 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday involve people between the ages of 30 and 39, most of them women, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Of the total number of coronavirus patients in the country, the largest percentage are over the age of 60 and the highest incidence is registered among those aged 50 to 59 years, i.e. a total of 470 patients are registered in this group. The lowest percentage of infections is in children and young people under 19 years of age.

Up to one third of diagnosed COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, i.e. showing no symptoms.

Compulsory wearing of masks is a good decision because of the large number of asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Monday’s press conference.

Regarding the symptoms reported in infected persons, the most frequent cases were fever (65.3), cough (52.6%), weakness (39.7%), headache (18.9%), difficulty breathing (14.7%) and sore throat (14.3%).

Data from the Institute of Public Health show that out of a total of 75.2 percent of infected, had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

One third of confirmed cases have a chronic health conditions, most commonly cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. Of the hospitalized cases, 54.3 percent had comorbidities. Most deaths were reported in people over the age of 60, of whom 96 were men and 44 were women.

A total of 30,302 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Macedonia thus far. The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,315. Of these 1,569 people have recovered, 140 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 606.