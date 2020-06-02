Mass testing for COVID-19 has started in five textile factories in Stip, which have been shut down. The director of the city’s Public Health Center, Marija Dimitrova, said that about 200 textile workers are to be tested Tuesday.

Two lab technicians from Kocani’s Public Health Center have come to assist us in our efforts. We now have the capacity to test workers, Dimitrova said.

Three teams of epidemiologists are carrying out the mass testing, a process which will cover 500 workers and is to be completed by June 6.