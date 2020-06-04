Current list of number of coronavirus cases in every city in Macedonia Health 04.06.2020 / 10:50 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Macedonia stands at 2,491. Currently there are 741 active cases. The largest number of case are registered in Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Prilep, Veles, Stip. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin coronavirus Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 04.06.2020 Public demands the resignation of Minister Filipce Macedonia 03.06.2020 Filipce: Gatherings, non-observance of measures, failure to punish violators are the reasons for hike in cases and curfew reinstatement Macedonia 03.06.2020 Filipce: Epidemiological interviews showed that the infected persons circulated around the city, the curfew protects Skopje as a whole Lifestyle News Mass COVID-19 testing starts in five Shtip-based textile plants Institute of Public Health: A third of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic Troll farms from Macedonia pushed coronavirus disinformation on Facebook Mass coronavirus testing of textile workers starts in Stip Four more textile workers in Stip test positive for COVID-19 Cloudy weather with showers and thunderstorms Filipce: Coronavirus hasn’t disappeared, the situation is serious Filipce: Kindergartens to open at onset of June, borders in mid-June .
