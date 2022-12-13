Cloudy skies with sunny periods Life 13.12.2022 / 9:49 Cloudy skies and cold with sunny periods in the afternoon. Expect light to moderate northerly winds. Temperatures to range between 2C and 10C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 4C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News While the number of Covid-19 cases decreases, flu cases are rising Macedonian students win four bronze medals at the Junior Science Olympiad in Bogota Mostly cloudy weather with frequent rain showers Macedonia is a two-time world champion in CS:GO After a break of two years, Christmas Eve procession to take place in Ohrid again SARS-CoV-2 omicron BA.5 dominant strain in Macedonia; BQ.1.1 also taking foothold Popular influencer and make-up artist from Ohrid, Maya Mia found dead in Africa Straza fog reduces visibility .
