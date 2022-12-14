The telemetry seismological network of Macedonia, with stations in Skopje, Valandovo, Ohrid, Stip and Pecevo, maintained by the Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Science and Mathematics in Skopje, today registered an earthquake 124 km southwest of Skopje in the Republic of Greece.

According to the data available to the observatory so far, the earthquake occurred at 10:29 a.m. with a local magnitude of ML3.2 and an intensity of III degrees according to the European macroseismic scale and was felt by the population of Bitola and the surrounding area, according to their statement.