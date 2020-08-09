“Vardar 2018” swim club, supported by the municipality of Krusevo, is staging on Sunday the inaugural edition of the Krusevo marathon, dedicated to late singer Tose Proeski.

The 2.5 km marathon will take place on Krusevo Lake at 11 am.

Marathon organizers explained why the event is dedicated to Proeski.

The event honors legendary singer Tose Proeski. It’s a new tourist attraction in Krusevo. Krusevo Lake has recently become a popular destination with people coming to run or ride bikes around the lake, the swim club noted.

The municipality of Krusevo has also invited audiences to attend the marathon.