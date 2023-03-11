Krusevo will be the country’s 2023 City of Culture and organize the related events, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Krusevo was competing against Struga and Mavrovo-Rostuse. The Ministry of Culture’s expert committee said Krushevo offered “abundant programming based on a sustained concept” proposing varied content and “the participation of relevant domestic and foreign artists.”

Krusevo’s City of Culture programming proposal includes 62 projects, the experts said. They noted that the municipality would offer inclusive events, promote many young local artists and authors, and boost international culture cooperation.

Initiated by the Ministry of Culture, the City of Culture contest was founded in 2004. Municipalities take part in the annual competition by presenting their ideas for a year’s worth of cultural events.