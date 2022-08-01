Members of SDSM react on social networks that they are forced by their party to go to Krusevo and give support to party leader Dimitar Kovacevski. This year, the current prime minister will be on Meckin Kamen at the central celebration. However, it has not yet been specified whether he will give a speech or, like President Stevo Pendarovski, he will not address the people.

But considering the mood that prevails among the citizens after the Agreement with Bulgaria and the blackmail that the government accepted in order to start negotiations, almost no one from the membership of the SDSM wants to go to Krusevo.

But the interest is weak, so they are pressured that if they do not show up, the party will not help them for what they are most interested in, which is employment for them and their families.