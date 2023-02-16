Sunny weather with maximum temperature of 15°C Life 16.02.2023 / 9:13 A chilly morning will give way to a warmer, sunny day, with a breeze from the southwest. Lows will range between -8°C and 2°C, and highs between 8°C and 15°C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 11°C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 02.02.2023 Sunny weather with few clouds, light snowfall likely in the afternoon and overnight Life 08.01.2023 Sunny weather with temperatures up to 15C Life 21.12.2022 Cold but sunny weather Lifestyle News Dubai may soon open world’s first moon-shaped luxury resort Dr. Nikolov: One drug cannot cost more than human life 140 million denars have been provided for the “Trikafta” drug for eight cystic fibrosis patients Cystic fibrosis patients to protest in front of government building First patient waiting for cystic fibrosis drug dies Sunny but cold Sunny weather with few clouds, light snowfall likely in the afternoon and overnight Cold and cloudy weather .
Comments are closed for this post.