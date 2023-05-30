The Government didn’t ‘hurry to congratulate Taip Erdogan on his victory, and it should have. Well, that is nothing new to me, the leader of the Party of Turks in Macedonia, Professor Adnan Kyahil said in an interview with TV Alfa.

“Turkey always called us ‘The Republic of Macedonia’, when everyone else was humiliating us”, he reminded them.

Regarding the constitutional amendments, he also reminded that out of 33,000 dead in WW2, 8,000 were Turks, who died for the liberation of Macedonia.

“Turks also gave lives for the freedom of Macedonia, and the Government is erasing the history. But, the Government should be aware that the Turks who live in Macedonia aren’t guests – they are citizens of this country. That is why I say that we should clean our own courtyard first, let them tell us what exactly did they accept, and what they didn’t, and after that, we may turn to Bulgaria”, Kyahil concluded.