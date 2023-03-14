At yesterday’s hearing in the trial of the Velja Nevolja group, the witness Bojan Hrvatin described in detail how Igor Dedović and Stevan Stamatović were killed. This is important for us because these two members of the Skaljarski gang who were killed in Athens in a restaurant had Macedonian passports three years ago.

The four of us were masked. We were hesitant to enter the restaurant with masks. We saw Dedović and shot him. Stamatović jumped on Brašnjović’s arms, and Lainović ran up and killed Stamatović, the witness said.