On January 13, one day before the gathering of several Bulgarian associations in the center of Skopje in front of the monument of Mara Buneva, four Bulgarians were caught entering Macedonia at the Tabanovce border crossing with batons and knives. Their items were seized, after which they were prevented from entering Macedonia, MKD.mk learns.
Mickoski: There will be no constitutional changes in this parliamentary composition, we warned the government not to accept everything
There will be no constitutional changes in this composition of the parliament because this composition of parliament will not work under a conditionally speaking Bulgarian dictate, the agreement was negotiated despite the fact that we offered help in that negotiation process. If you remember after that...
