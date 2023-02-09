Vice Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev met with the secretary of the Bulgarian club, the Macedonian citizen Hristijan Pendikov, who was attacked in Ohrid. He undertook to provide for Pendikov to guarantee his safety.
Minister Demerdzhiev was determined to continue vigilantly following the case of Pendikov’s attack.
I gave all the data on the Internet addresses from which the threats were sent and we will insist that measures be taken, said the Minister of Internal Affairs at the meeting.
Comments are closed for this post.